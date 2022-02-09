Shimla: To ensure easy availability of minerals such as stones and sand for construction work, the state Cabinet has given its nod to amend the Minerals rules.

The state Cabinet on Wednesday gave its approval for amendment in the Himachal Pradesh Minor Minerals (Concession) and Minerals (Prevention of Illegal Mining, Transportation and Storage) Rules, 2015.

Cabinet nod was given to ensure optimum use of minor minerals for use in the construction of roads, retaining walls, breast wall soling etc.

Jai Ram Thakur led Cabinet decided that in case of works related to the construction of roads by different departments/ agencies of the State Government, the Mining Officers will grant permission for use of minor minerals generated during the construction of such works, exclusively for captive use (in-situ) in the same work i.e. construction of roads including retaining walls, breast walls soling etc. up to the extent of 10,000 MT per month at a time and not exceeding 20,000 MT per work on the report of Engineer in Charge of the work, not below the rank of Assistant Engineer.

The Cabinet also approved to insert a Rule providing that if any person not being a mining leaseholder and not violated Rules and could not provide transit form, shall be liable to pay royalty at the applicable rates and penalty at the rate of 25 per cent of royalty applicable.