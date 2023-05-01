State Government takes action against illegal mining to protect environment and prevent revenue loss

Himachal Pradesh has taken strict measures to curb the menace of illegal mining in the state. The government’s efforts are aimed at protecting the environment and preventing revenue loss to the state exchequer caused by illegal mining of sand, gravel, and stone/boulders without payment of requisite royalty/taxes.

The State Government has set up a Task Force to control illegal mining and review the action taken by member departments for checking illegal mining activities at different levels. The government is also trying to increase revenue through scientific mining, while at the same time taking serious steps to curb illegal mining.

To prevent royalty evasion and simplify Form W/X, the government plans to link the same with M-Parivahan Portal. Related departments like Public Works Department, Jal Shakti Department, and Pollution Control Board will also be linked to this portal. This will prevent illegal mining and curb revenue loss.

The state government has deployed ‘Flying Squads’ at different places to curb illegal mining in border areas. Mining staff is conducting raids in such areas during odd hours to check illegal mining in industrial belts such as Baddi, Barotiwala, and Nalagarh. Mining Departmental officials are dismantling illegal roads carved out by the mining mafia at the inter-state borders to check illegal mining.

The state government has taken strict action against the illegal storage of minor minerals in the district and being sold by unauthorized dealers. Gram Panchayats Pradhans are being sensitized about the consequences of illegal mining and the procedure of grant of mining leases over private land and also about the Village Common Land (vesting and utilization) Act 1974.

The department has also initiated the process to identify private land being used for the extraction of illegal minerals by the locals in the Baddi, Barotiwala, and Nalagarh Development Authority area. As soon as the demarcation of this land by the revenue is completed, higher penalties up to 5 lakh as per Himachal Pradesh Minor Mineral Rules 2015 shall be imposed on those involved in illegal mining activities.