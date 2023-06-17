Himachal Pradesh has announced an ambitious tunnel project that aims to bring a significant transformation to the remote Dodra-Kwar region in the Shimla district. The unveiling of the Dodra-Kwar tunnel project comes as a response to the pressing need for improved connectivity in this secluded area known for its rugged beauty. The initiative is set to overcome the challenges posed by limited access and difficult terrain, promising year-round connectivity and unlocking new opportunities for the region’s residents and tourists.

The Dodra-Kwar region, nestled amidst picturesque valleys in the Shimla district, has long been grappling with geographical barriers that have isolated its inhabitants. Residents of the region facing hardships including limited access to healthcare, education, and economic prospects. The tunnel will revolutionize lives by providing enhanced connectivity throughout the year.

The tunnel will also pave the way for increased tourism. With its pristine landscapes, cultural heritage, and unique traditions, Dodra-Kwar remains relatively unexplored by visitors. The improved accessibility resulting from the tunnel’s construction will enable tourists to discover the region’s hidden gems, fostering economic growth and promoting sustainable development.

Similarly, plans have been unveiled for the construction of a tunnel under Kharapathar on the Kotkhai-Hatkoti road. This tunnel project aims to reduce the distance from Shimla to Rohru by around 10 to 12 kilometers, ensuring all-weather connectivity to the Rohru and Jubbal areas.