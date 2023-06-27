In a collaborative effort to advance defence technologies, the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Mandi organized a pioneering event that brought together academia, the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Defence Public Sector Undertakings (DPSUs), and the Armed Forces. The event, held during IIT Mandi’s G20-S20 Meet, aimed to facilitate dialogue and the exchange of innovative ideas among these stakeholders.

The Director of IIT Mandi, Prof. Laxmidhar Behera, stressed the importance of engaging academia, R&D institutions, industries, startups, and the Armed Forces in a vibrant session on technology for defence. Air Vice Marshal PKH Sinha (Retd), the Strategic Advisor of IIT Mandi, coordinated the event with Dr. Rajnish Sharma, emphasizing the need to create an ecosystem that fosters innovation and indigenous defence technologies.

Key talks from DRDO and public sector units highlighted the significance of technology in the defence sector. Dr. Satish Kumar, Chairman ARMREB, DRDO, emphasized the role of science in solving crucial issues and achieving self-reliance in defence technologies. Dr. Vikas Kumar, Chairman, Aeronautics Research & Development Board, DRDO, called for collaboration between researchers and DRDO to attain the goal of an independent and self-reliant India.

During the event, an improvement proposed by Dr. Gajendra Singh, a faculty member at IIT Mandi, for the rope release mechanism of Indian Air Force helicopters was acknowledged by the Commander of Base Repair Depot, Chandigarh. This improvement aims to enhance load-carrying capacity and supply delivery.

IIT Mandi showcased its contributions to defence research and innovation. The institute developed an artificial material to reduce the radar visibility of stealth vehicles and establishments. Additionally, a memorandum of understanding was signed between IIT Mandi and the Indian Air Force’s Headquarters Maintenance Command (HQ MC) Nagpur for collaboration in key areas of technology development.