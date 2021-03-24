Shimla: Two more patients have succumbed to COVID-19 on Wednesday, taking the total death toll in the state to 1,014. In Shimla, an 85 years old man had died due while a 50 years old woman died in Una.

Meanwhile, COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the state as 266 patients tested positive on Wednesday. However, the state also witnessed 65 recoveries. Total COVID-19 tally in Himachal Pradesh now stands 61,301 out of which 58,615 have been cured while total active cases are 1,654.

Out of the fresh cases, 63 have been reported in Kangra, 47 in Solan, 43 in Una, 40 in Hamirpur, 29 in Sirmour, 16 in Bilaspur, 15 in Shimla, 10 in Mandi, two in Chamba and one person has tested positive in Lahaul and Spiti.

With 10,727 cases, Shimla remains the worst hit district followed by Mandi where 10,392 persons have tested positive for COVID-19 till date. As many as 9,073 COVID-19 cases have been reported in Kangra district while 7,119 persons have tested positive in Solan district.

So far, 4,502 cases have been reported in Kullu district, 3,796 in Sirmaur district, 3,692 in Una district, 3,242 in Hamirpur, 2,992 in Chamba, 1,394 in Kinnaur and 1,259 in Lahaul-Spiti district.

CM express concern over rising COVID-19 cases

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur said that the State Government was fully aware of the situation and has taken appropriate steps to check the resurgence in covid-19 cases in the State. He has urged the people of the State to ensure complete observation of SOPs so that resurgence of the covid-19 patients could be curtailed. He also requested the people use face masks and hand sanitisers to check the spread of this virus.

He further said that the upcoming pre fabricated covid-19 hospital at Nerchowk would be completed at the earliest and the patients would be admitted in the hospital after 15th April