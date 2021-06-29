Kullu: A Delhi tourist was killed after he slipped on a glacier while he was trekking to the Shrikhand Mahadev in the Kullu district. Shrikhand Mahadev is a pilgrimage trek which is located in Kullu district at the elevation of 18,570 feet.

The deceased has been identified as Tarun (25) son of Arun and resident of Naraina, Delhi.

Photo: Akash Rana

According to police, on June 25, as many as six tourists had gone for the trek without permission. They had parked their vehicle at Nirmand from where they tracked to the Shrikhand. While they were on their way to Shrikhand, Tarun slipped due to glaciers and suffered injuries on his neck and died on the spot.

Police as well as a team of district administration reached the spot as soon as they received the information. The rescue team has recovered the dead body and it is being brought to Singhgaad.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Ani Ravinder Negi confirmed the report and said police is conducting the investigation. He said that these tourists had gone for a trek without seeking permission from the district administration.

Meanwhile, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Ani Chet Singh has urged the people to not to go to Shrikhand without permission.