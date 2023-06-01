Embrace the Festive Spirit: Shimla Comes Alive with the Start of the Summer Festival; An Extravaganza of Entertainment: Bollywood and Himachali Artists Ready to Enthrall Audiences

Shimla – The eagerly awaited Shimla International Summer Festival 2023 kicks off today, bringing together a captivating fusion of cultural celebrations. Nestled amidst the picturesque landscapes of Himachal Pradesh, this vibrant festival promises an enchanting experience that embodies the essence of summer. Showcasing a perfect blend of Bollywood glamour and Himachali artistry, the festival is poised to captivate audiences with its diverse range of entertainment offerings. From mesmerizing performances to engaging activities, the Shimla International Summer Festival is ready to enthral visitors from near and far.

The four days long festivals will be inaugurated by the state Governor, Shiv Pratap Shukla. The opening day will feature a soul-stirring performance by the acclaimed Himachal Police band at the enchanting Harmoni of Pines program. On the second evening, the spotlight will shine on Himachali artists, showcasing their exceptional talents and illuminating the rich artistic heritage of the state.

The third cultural evening promises a magical experience as the renowned Punjabi artist, Satinder Sartaj, takes the stage with his captivating voice. Anticipation is running high across the city for this exceptional performance. Finally, the fourth and final cultural evening will be headlined by the versatile Bollywood playback singer, Monali Thakur. This presents a golden opportunity for Himachali artists to showcase their talents alongside these iconic performances, adding to the charm and allure of the four-day extravaganza.

The Shimla International Summer Festival has gained global recognition as an annual event held at the iconic Ridge Ground in Shimla. Drawing in tourists from around the world and enthusiastic locals, this festival has become a highly anticipated highlight of the year. In addition to the cultural evenings, visitors can immerse themselves in a diverse array of flavours offered throughout the day, making it a truly delightful experience for all the senses. The Ridge Ground in Shimla is set to come alive with an energetic crowd of tourists during this vibrant festival.

Ensuring the safety and security of festival-goers, the local police have implemented comprehensive measures for the International Shimla Summer Festival. The city has been strategically divided into five sectors, with top police officers overseeing each sector to maintain security. To effectively manage the crowd, three dedicated gates have been erected as checkpoints. In the event of overcrowding, access to the festival area will be regulated through the Outer Gate, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for everyone.

To further enhance security, closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras have been installed around the festival premises, closely monitoring all activities. A team of 150 diligent police personnel has been deployed throughout the Summer Festival, maintaining a vigilant eye for any potential disruptions. Authorities will actively prevent overcrowding on the ridge ground, thus safeguarding the well-being of attendees.

Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi reassures the public that stringent security arrangements have been put in place for the Summer Festival. The city’s five sectors have been fortified with an adequate deployment of police personnel, guaranteeing a safe and secure environment for all visitors. Additionally, traffic management plans have been meticulously devised to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles during this festive period.