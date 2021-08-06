Kullu: Four including two women were arrested with 52 grams of Chitta (heroin) in the Kullu district.

The accused have been identified as Spana Sharma (23), resident of Mastana, Hamirpur, Ashu Thakur (21), resident of Kullu, Kalu Ram (41) and Dev Raj (31), both residents of Dobhi village, district Kullu.

According to the reports, police received a tip that several people were on their way to Kullu in a car (HP 34B 0641) to sell the contraband of heroin. Taking immediate action, the police team set up a check post near Hathithan and stopped their vehicle for checking. During the checking, police found the contraband from their possession and they were immediately arrested. Police have also seized the contraband and their vehicle.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Kullu Gurdev Sharma confirmed the report and said a case under the NDPS act has been registered against the accused and further investigation is going on.