Shimla: Drug menace has increased in the state as at least 104 drug peddlers have been arrested by Shimla police during the last two and a half months.

Shimla Police arrest three with Chitta in Shimla on Saturday

Till now, Shimla police has arrested as many as 28 persons and has recovered around 7.710 kg of cannabis (charas) in the last two and a half months. At least 65 cases have been registered this year, as compared to 46 cases in 2021.

2 ½ महिनों में 104 नशा तस्कर सलाखों के पीछे pic.twitter.com/sJndfi3NB5 — Shimla Police (@PoliceShimla) March 15, 2022

Similarly, 38 cases have been registered and 67 people have been detained this year in cases related to heroin as compared to 17 in the year 2021.

Apart from this, nine persons were arrested and four cases were registered for the possession of opium, morphine, Rexcof cough syrup bottles and Codeine.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla Monica Bhutaungru said that so far this year, Shimla police has taken strict action against the drug menace and has arrested more than 100 persons including four women.

“During this period, the main suppliers from Delhi and Chandigarh were also taken into custody by Shimla Police, including some foreigners,” she said.

Shimla police have also appealed to the general public to help them in curbing the drug menace in the state.