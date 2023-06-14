In an outstanding achievement, Charvi Sapta, of Rohru in Shimla district, has secured the top position in Himachal Pradesh in this year’s National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) exam. The results, declared by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday evening, revealed Charvi’s remarkable score of 705 out of 720 marks. Her exceptional performance has set a new record in the state, surpassing the previous highest score of 690. Charvi attributes her success to the support of her parents.

Charvi’s remarkable achievement marks the first time a candidate in Himachal Pradesh has scored above 700 marks in the medical entrance examination. Her outstanding performance has earned her an impressive All-India rank of 136.

The NEET-UG examination witnessed participation from approximately 20.38 lakh candidates, out of which 11.45 lakh students successfully cleared the exam. The NTA conducted the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Undergraduate) on May 7 across 4,097 centers located in 499 cities across India, as well as 14 cities in other countries. The exam was conducted in 13 languages, including Assamese, Bangla, English, Gujarati, Hindi, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.