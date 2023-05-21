Shimla – The serene landscapes of Himachal Pradesh are expected to witness a change in weather patterns as the Meteorological Department issues a yellow alert for rain and thunderstorms on May 23-24.

The Meteorological Department has predicted the activation of a Western Disturbance, leading to an increase in rainfall and the possibility of hailstorms in the state. The yellow alert serves as a cautionary measure to raise awareness about the potential risks associated with heavy rainfall and strong thunderstorms.

Himachal Pradesh has been experiencing clear weather in recent days, offering respite from the sweltering heat. However, the impending rain and thunderstorms are expected to bring relief to the hilly regions while the plains continue to endure the scorching temperatures.

As per the latest temperature records, Una district was the hottest district in Himachal Pradesh, with the mercury soaring to a blistering 40.2 degrees Celsius. In contrast, the capital city of Shimla enjoyed a milder climate with a maximum temperature of 22.4 degrees Celsius. Other notable temperature readings include Sundernagar at 29.9 degrees Celsius, Bhuntar at 25.5 degrees Celsius, Kalpa at 17.5 degrees Celsius, and Dharamshala at 22.05 degrees Celsius, among others.

The upcoming rainfall and thunderstorms are expected to bring a drop in temperatures across the state, providing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat.