Himachal Pradesh has introduced an online registration and renewal portal for the State Allied and Healthcare Council (SAHC), marking a significant step in the digitization of healthcare services. The SAHC, formed by reconstituting the HP Paramedical Council, aims to provide allied healthcare professionals with convenient access to a wide range of services.

The newly developed portal enables professionals to effortlessly apply for new registrations, renewals, and other council services from the comfort of their homes. This initiative reflects the government’s commitment to leveraging technology for the betterment of healthcare professionals and establishing a digitally empowered society.

The SAHC’s comprehensive digital platform, developed by Veritos Infosolutions Private Limited, eliminates the need for in-person visits, streamlining the application process for approximately 9,000 professionals. This paperless approach enhances efficiency and allows professionals to access the status of their applications online. Furthermore, the digitization efforts of the council contribute to eco-sensitivity by saving paper, trees, and water resources.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh also announced an increase in the monthly honorarium of Operation Theatre Assistants (OTAs) from Rs. 10,000 to Rs. 20,000, exemplifying the government’s dedication to improving the livelihoods of healthcare staff. This step, along with the establishment of a state-of-the-art center of excellence for cancer treatment and the focus on generating employment opportunities in the healthcare and allied sciences sectors, highlights the government’s commitment to enhancing the healthcare landscape.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil emphasized the government’s use of modern information technology to strengthen health services and develop infrastructure in the state. He highlighted the importance of skilled professionals in the current era and assured that the government is actively addressing their needs.

The digitization efforts of the SAHC and the introduction of the online portal represent a significant milestone in providing seamless registration and renewal services for allied healthcare professionals. The government’s commitment to leveraging technology and modernizing the healthcare sector in Himachal Pradesh is evident through these initiatives.