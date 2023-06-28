Rampur – A joyous celebration turned into an unimaginable nightmare as a car veered off the road, hurtling into a deep gorge near Shalun Kanchi in Rampur, Shimla district. The devastating accident claimed four lives, while one person miraculously survived with serious injuries.

The tragic incident occurred when an Alto car with the license plate HP06B-3901 met a catastrophic fate. Among the victims were Avinash Manta (24), Suman (22), Himani (22), and Sandeep (40), three of whom hailed from the same village, namely Village Kukahi, Post Office Darkali, Tehsil Rampur, District Shimla.

Remarkably, Shivani, a 22-year-old daughter of Dalip Kumar from Village Kukhi, Post Office Darkali, Tehsil Rampur, District Shimla, survived the ordeal but sustained severe injuries. She is currently undergoing medical treatment.

