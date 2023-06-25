In a recent development, Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi and PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh have come forward to set the record straight and debunk the new liquor policy allegations made by the leader of the opposition, Jai Ram Thakur. These ministers have refuted the opposition leader’s claims and shed light on the robust financial performance achieved under the current excise policy.

Thakur had accused the state Chief Minister of making false claims in the state assembly about revenue generation from the new liquor policy, but Negi and Singh claimed that these statements were far from accurate. They claimed an impressive 40 percent increase in revenue solely from the auction of retail liquor vends.

The ministers also took the opportunity to address the consequences that would have ensued if the previous government’s policy of renewing liquor vends with a meager 10 percent hike had been continued. They estimated that such a policy would have resulted in an annual loss of approximately Rs. 530 Crore for the state.

Highlighting the present government’s proactive approach, Negi and Singh shared details of the auction-cum-tender system implemented for excise retail vends. The results were impressive, with a remarkable 40 percent growth in auctioned vends, generating revenue amounting to Rs. 1806 Crore compared to the previous financial year’s policy of Rs. 1296 Crore. These figures demonstrate the success of the new system and its contribution to the state’s financial stability.

To substantiate their claims further, the ministers provided specific numbers regarding the progress of the auction process. They revealed that the advance license fee of 10 percent, totalling Rs. 177 crore, was diligently deposited before the specified deadline of April 5th, 2023. Moreover, by June 24th, 2023, the total recovery had reached an impressive Rs. 686 crore, surpassing the previous financial year’s collection of Rs. 555 crore. Additionally, the department collected Rs. 366 crore in license fees for April and May, exceeding the projected amount of Rs. 300 crore by June 7th, 2023.

The cabinet ministers also shed light on the key initiatives undertaken in the excise policy for the financial year 2023-24. These measures aim to boost government revenue and stimulate the economy. Licensees are now permitted to exceed the Minimum Guaranteed Quantity (MGQ) by paying an additional license fee, which ensures a further increase in revenue. Furthermore, the annual fixed license fee for wholesale vends has been raised from Rs. 20 lakhs to Rs. 35 lakhs. Another noteworthy development is the provision of mini bars for occupants in all rooms for license holders L-3, L-4, and L-5. Additionally, the extension of bar timings until 1:00 a.m. is expected to benefit consumers and contribute to overall economic growth.

The ministers highlighted the significant impact of these efforts on GST collection as well. By June 24th, 2023, the state government had received a substantial Rs. 1225 crore, surpassing the previous year’s collection of Rs. 1065 crore. This increased revenue, coupled with positive economic growth, is expected to create numerous employment opportunities, particularly for the youth, ensuring a brighter future for the state.