The Central University of Himachal Pradesh has invited applications for 37 vacancies in the teaching staff. Among these vacancies, 30 posts will be filled on a regular basis, while seven positions will be offered on a contract basis. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for roles as Professors, Associate Professors, and Assistant Professors until July 7. The university’s management has released a comprehensive notification detailing the available positions and the application process.

Vacancy Details and Eligibility Criteria

According to the notification issued by the Central University of Himachal Pradesh, the vacancies are categorized as follows:

13 vacancies for the position of Professor

16 vacancies for Associate Professor

1 vacancy for Assistant Professor on a regular basis

2 vacancies for Associate Professor

5 vacancies for Assistant Professor on a contract basis

The eligibility criteria for these teaching staff positions will be ascertained based on the Academic/Research Score, following the guidelines outlined in the UGC Regulations of 2018. It is important to note that the recent UGC Amendment Regulations of 2021 state that a PhD degree is not mandatory for direct recruitment to the post of Assistant Professor in University Departments.

Application Process and Fee

Candidates interested in applying for these positions are required to submit their applications within the specified deadline. As part of the application process, a fee will be charged based on the candidate’s category. General and EWS category candidates will need to pay a fee of Rs 500, while candidates from the OBC category will be charged Rs 400. However, candidates belonging to SC, ST, PWD, and Women categories are exempted from paying any application fee.

The Central University of Himachal Pradesh’s recruitment drive for teaching staff presents an excellent opportunity for individuals passionate about academia to join the prestigious institution. With 37 vacancies available across various positions, interested candidates are encouraged to carefully review the detailed notification released by the university. By submitting their applications before the July 7 deadline, eligible individuals can take a step closer to securing a fulfilling career in the field of education. The university is committed to conducting a transparent and fair selection process, ensuring that qualified candidates are chosen to contribute to the academic excellence of the Central University of Himachal Pradesh.