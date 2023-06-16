Kangra – In a tragic incident that unfolded in Kangra, a mother and her son lost their lives after drowning in the Baner Khad. The duo had travelled from Faridabad to visit the Brajeshwari Mata temple when the unfortunate event occurred.

According to reports, the mother and son decided to bathe in the Baner Khad, driven by their faith. However, this endeavour turned fatal as they encountered an unforeseen danger in the form of treacherous waters.

Local authorities have initiated an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the drowning to determine the cause of the incident.

This tragic event serves as a poignant reminder of the risks associated with bodies of water and the need for caution, even during religious activities.