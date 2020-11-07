Shimla: Congress on Saturday organized a state level protest in Mandi district against unprecedented inflation.

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC), President Kuldeep Singh Thakur termed the Central BJP Government as puppet playing in hands of few big business houses.

He attacked both the state and central government for its failure to bring the Indian economy back on track despite the crude oil prices being cheapest in the International market.

The prices of daily needs items and other essential commodities like vegetables, pulses, LPG cylinders, oil are skyrocketing, he added.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur have taken advantage of the coronavirus pandemic. While Modi is busy selling public sectors to his friends, Thakur has embarrassed Himachal by breaking all records of corruption,” he charged.

The Congress took out a protest rally from Gandhi Bhawan to Deputy Commissioners Office Mandi, which witnessed participation of thousands of Congress workers shouting slogans against Anti people policies of the government.

Earlier, a meeting of DCC Mandi and BCC Presidents of all Blocks of Mandi was convened in Raj Mahal auditorium Mandi where a message of unity and strengthening party at grass root level was delivered by the Rathore.

He also inaugurated the office of Youth Congress District Congress Committee (DCC), Mandi on the occasion. The newly elected members and office bearers of Youth Congress Mandi were also facilitated by the HPCC President.