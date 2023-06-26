Baljeet Kaur, the courageous mountaineer from Himachal Pradesh who successfully conquered Mount Everest, has expressed her distress over the increasing littering problem in the revered location of Churdhar and its surrounding paths in the high hills of the Himalayas. Motivated by her concern, Baljit Kaur has taken it upon herself to lead the cleaning efforts in this sacred place.

Accompanied by her team, Baljeet Kaur visited Churdhar on Sunday to embark on a cleanliness drive and remove the garbage that had been indiscriminately dumped in the Churdhar forest, all while seeking the blessings of Shirgul Devta. She actively engaged with shopkeepers, dhaba operators, and devotees, spreading awareness about the importance of maintaining cleanliness in Churdhar.

During their visit, Baljit’s team successfully collected approximately 35 kg of garbage from the area, which they transported to Nauhradhar on Monday. Along the way, Baljit Kaur seized the opportunity to urge devotees not to litter the roads. She emphasized that the food items carried in polythene bags and plastic bottles should not be discarded in the forest but instead, be brought back home.

Let's try together to make them beautiful as before. let’s try to make them clean and green as they are before. pic.twitter.com/GiyDfhC5cH — Baljeet kaur (@Baljeet11684140) June 25, 2023

Expressing her disappointment, the mountaineer highlighted that significant amounts of garbage still persist in the forests of Churdhar. In response, she announced her intention to initiate a comprehensive cleanliness campaign in the Churdhar forests with the support of a larger team.

Baljit Kaur’s noble efforts to cleanse Churdhar and raise awareness about the importance of preserving the Himalayan environment are commendable. As a local hero and role model, she is setting an example for others to follow, inspiring individuals to be responsible custodians of the natural beauty that surrounds them. It is through collective action and conscious choices that we can safeguard the sanctity of these pristine locations, ensuring their preservation for generations to come.