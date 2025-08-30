Chandigarh: The Rayat Bahra Group of Institutions (RBGI) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Education Centre of USA, paving the way for global academic partnerships and cultural exchange opportunities for its students.

The MoU was signed by Gurinder Singh Bahra, Vice-Chairman of RBGI, and Rajan Kumar, Chairman of the Education Centre of USA. This collaboration aims to enhance academic ties, foster research cooperation, and provide international exposure for students of Rayat Bahra University, Bahra University, and Rayat Bahra Professional University.

Under this agreement, undergraduate and postgraduate students will benefit from student exchange programs, cultural immersion initiatives, pathways for higher education abroad, and research collaborations with reputed institutions in the United States.

University officials highlighted that the partnership aligns with RBGI’s vision of bridging the gap between academia and global industry requirements. “This initiative will not only provide our students with international learning opportunities but also equip them with the skills and perspectives needed to succeed in a competitive global market,” they said.