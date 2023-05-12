As the excitement builds up for the two Indian Premier League (IPL) matches to be held at the International Cricket Stadium in Dharamshala on May 17 and 19, cricket lovers are in for an expensive treat. The franchisees have increased ticket prices due to the high demand for tickets to watch the matches.

Previously priced at Rs 1,000, the Rs 1,500 ticket will now be the standard price for the West Stand-2 and East Stand-2. Additionally, the Rs 1,200 ticket for North-1 and North-2 stands has been increased to Rs 1,750 in online ticket sales.

The increase in ticket prices is a result of the special enthusiasm being seen in the audience for both matches to be held in Dharamshala. The franchisee, under whose jurisdiction the increase in ticket prices falls, silently raised the prices in response to the demand for tickets.

The stadium has a capacity of around 19,000 seats, and tickets for many stands have already been sold out. At present, North-2 (Level-1) tickets, previously available for Rs 850, can now be purchased for Rs 1,500.

An HPCA official has confirmed that the decision to increase or decrease ticket prices for IPL matches is the responsibility of the franchisees. Cricket fans who wish to watch the upcoming IPL matches in Dharamshala may need to dig deeper into their pockets to get hold of the much-coveted tickets.