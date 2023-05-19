In a significant move, Sunder Singh Thakur, Chief Parliamentary Secretary (Forest), announced that the state government has decided to implement a time-bound marking of dried trees in forests and harness the forest wealth for revenue generation.

During a video conference meeting with Forest Department officials regarding Salvage Lot Marking, Thakur expressed concern over the lack of timely marking, which had resulted in numerous dried and fallen trees remaining unutilized in the forests. This not only caused a loss of forest wealth but also inflicted financial losses on the government. To address this issue, the state government has initiated changes in the marking process.

Thakur directed Forest Department officials, ranging from Forest Guards to Divisional Officers, to prepare a comprehensive list of dried and fallen trees within the stipulated time. The officials are required to update the list daily to expedite the marking process. Furthermore, Thakur instructed the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests to develop a standard operating procedure (SoP) to institutionalize this process.

By May 31st, the department officials will compile the list of dry and fallen trees at the departmental level and submit it to the government by June 15th, 2023.

Thakur highlighted that through salvage marking, the Forest Department will be able to mark and sell approximately 50 trees through a tender process. This approach will not only prevent the loss of forest wealth but also generate employment opportunities for local youth. To enhance the skills and efficiency of the local workforce, Thakur also announced plans for training by the Skill Development Corporation.