Shimla: SJVN has secured a 100 MW State Transmission Utility (STU) Connected Solar Power Project in Rajasthan. Nand Lal Sharma, the Chairman & Managing Director of SJVN, announced that the company’s subsidiary, SJVN Green Energy Limited (SGEL), participated in an Open Competitive Tariff bidding process followed by e-Reverse Auction (e-RA) organized by Rajasthan Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (RUVNL) to secure the project.

RUVNL had floated a Request for Selection for setting up a 1000 MW STU Connected Solar PV Power Plant anywhere in the state of Rajasthan, and eight companies qualified for the Technical and Financial criteria. SGEL secured the project at a tariff of Rs. 2.62 per unit on a Build Own and Operate basis in the Open Competitive Tariff bidding process.

Sharma said that the Ground Mounted Solar Project will be developed by SGEL anywhere in Rajasthan through an EPC contract. With this allotment, SJVN now has 1100 MW Solar Power Projects in Rajasthan.

Sharma added that the tentative cost for developing the 100 MW project would be approximately Rs. 600 crores. The project is expected to generate 252 MU in the first year, and the project’s cumulative energy generation over a period of 25 years would be about 5866 MU. The commissioning of this project is expected to reduce 287434 tonnes of carbon emission.