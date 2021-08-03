Shimla: Himachal Pradesh High Court has directed Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) Vice-Chancellor Prof.Sikander and the Registrar to be present before the Court on August 9, 2021, in the matter related to lack of facilities and infrastructure in Jawahar Lal Nehru College of Fine Arts, Shimla.

The Division Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice Ravi Malimath and Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua passed these orders on a petition taken up suo moto by the Court as Public Interest Litigation on a letter addressed to the Chief Justice by the students of JLN College of Fine Arts, Shimla.

It has been alleged in the letter that the state government started Jawahar Lal Nehru College of Fine Arts in May 2015 in five rooms of Government Degree College Chaura Maidan, Shimla and about 143 students are pursuing BFA degree from the said college.

They have alleged that the college doesn’t have experienced teachers, proper infrastructure, i.e. labs, workshops etc.

They also complained about the non-compatibility of their syllabus with that of other Universities and the non-declaration of their results.

They further alleged that sufficient land has been given to the college near Shimla, but it seems that the college authority is not interested to shift to the proposed area.

The Court in its earlier orders had observed that the maintenance of standard of education is a solemn responsibility of the University, but, so far as this college is concerned, University has miserably failed to do so.

Therefore, it becomes necessary in the interest of the students as well as their future lives and career that the quality of education that is being imparted under this University, be considered by the Court.

The Court in its earlier order had directed the University to furnish information related to the number of colleges that falls within its jurisdiction, the courses being offered in each one of these institutions, the number of students, faculty etc. in each one of the colleges, the inspection reports carried on in these colleges for the last five years and the existing infrastructure as well as the required infrastructure for each one of these colleges.

During the course of the hearing, the Standing Counsel appearing for the University submitted that in spite of making repeated requests, no proper instructions are being given by the University in the matter. Hence, the Court asked the aforesaid officers to appear personally before the Court.

The Court posted the matter for August 9.