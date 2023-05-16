In an effort to combat the menace of drug abuse in the region, the Kangra district administration is launching a campaign to destroy cannabis and opium cultivation in the district. The one-month-long campaign will involve public participation and is part of the anti-drug campaign being spearheaded by the district administration.

The first phase of the campaign is set to begin on May 27 in the Chhota Bhangal area of Kangra district. Prior to the start of the campaign, special activities will be organized for public awareness on May 25 in the area. On May 26, meetings of drug prevention committees formed in all the seven panchayats of the area will take place, where the complete plan for the campaign will be discussed.

During these meetings, the problem of drugs in the area will be discussed, and panchayat-wise identification of places where cannabis and opium cultivation takes place will be done. The campaign will officially be launched on May 27 with the aim to uproot cannabis from the area.

District Magistrate Dr Nipun Jindal emphasized the importance of public participation in the campaign and urged all citizens to join hands in eradicating drug abuse in the district.

This grand campaign is a step in the right direction towards creating a drug-free society, and it is hoped that the efforts of the district administration will yield positive results in the fight against drug abuse in Kangra district.