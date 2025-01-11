The Shimla Municipal Corporation, in collaboration with the Tourism Department, is set to develop six dedicated cycle tracks to promote eco-friendly commuting and healthier lifestyles. The proposed routes include Rani Jhansi Park to Jakhu and CTO to Summerhill via Himachal Pradesh University.

Mayor Surendra Chauhan shared details of the plan during a meeting with Tourism Department officials on Friday. He emphasized that the initiative aims to make cycling a viable option for residents and tourists in Shimla. “We have received approval for six routes and are working to bring this plan to reality. Further discussions with the project director will help expedite the process,” he said.

Other planned routes include stretches from Ritz to Navbahar Chowk, Annandale, and Potterhill. The project also involves setting up cycle stands to support the new tracks.

While several tracks will require approval from the Forest Department, the Municipal Corporation is optimistic about completing the necessary formalities and moving forward swiftly.

This initiative is expected to not only reduce vehicular congestion but also enhance the city’s appeal as a tourist destination. With its scenic beauty and challenging terrain, Shimla could soon become a hub for cycling enthusiasts.