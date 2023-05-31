Deadline extended till June 4, allowing completion of pending entries for the financial year 2022-23

Shimla – The central government has responded to the request made by the state government and granted an extension until June 4 for data entry in the MNREGA (Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act) scheme. This announcement has brought relief to thousands of panchayats in Himachal Pradesh.

In an official communication, the Director of the State Rural Department has instructed all Deputy Commissioners and Block Development Officers regarding the extension. The directive emphasizes the completion of all data entry tasks related to the financial year 2022-23 by the given deadline. It is crucial for the state government to ensure the recording of pending bills, as specified in the instructions. Notably, no new muster roll entries or Fund Transfer Orders (FTOs) will be permitted for the previous financial year.

Rugved Thakur, the Director of the State Rural Development Department, has issued these instructions to various key personnel, including Deputy Commissioners, Block Development Officers, Project Director MGNREGA, and Project Director DRDA. The delay in registering MNREGA work entries for the financial year 2022-23, which concluded on March 31, 2023, resulted in the suspension of payments for various projects. To address this issue, the state government approached the central government, seeking an extended period for online data entry. Responding to the request, the central government has granted this additional time to facilitate the completion of pending entries.

The extension provided by the central government offers a crucial opportunity for Himachal Pradesh to finalize the data entry process for MNREGA, ensuring the smooth processing and timely disbursement of payments for eligible projects. All relevant authorities, including the state government, Deputy Commissioners, and Block Development Officers, are urged to adhere to the instructions and promptly complete the data entry tasks to avoid further delays.