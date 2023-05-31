State government responds to protests, decides to re-evaluate student admissions till May 29

Shimla – The decision to downgrade the status of 90 secondary, higher, and senior secondary schools in the state has been temporarily suspended by the Himachal Pradesh government. In light of protests by parents in Shimla, Solan, and Chamba districts, the Directorate of Higher Education issued a new notification on Tuesday, maintaining the current status of these schools until further notice. The state government has now decided to re-evaluate the basis of the admissions, considering enrolments made up until May 29 instead of the previously determined dates.

The move comes as a response to the concerns raised by parents and stakeholders regarding the downgrading decision. The government aims to ensure a fair assessment of student admissions and accurately determine school statuses. By extending the admissions deadline, the state government seeks to gather the latest admissions data to make informed decisions regarding the status of each school.

The Directorate of Higher Education has instructed the principals of the concerned schools to retain their staff until further orders. This step ensures continuity and stability within the affected educational institutions.

Furthermore, the state government has announced its intention to review the notification that downgraded the status of 20 secondary, 34 high, and 36 senior secondary schools. These schools were previously upgraded under the BJP rule after April 1, 2022.