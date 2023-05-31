Meteorological Center Shimla warns of continued rain and thunderstorm, avalanche alert in Chamba district

Shimla – The Meteorological Center Shimla has forecasted the likelihood of rain and thunderstorms persisting in the state until June 3. Additionally, an avalanche alert has been issued for the Chamba district.

On Tuesday, Himachal Pradesh experienced a minimal impact from the yellow alert, with only scattered drizzles reported in certain areas. Most regions enjoyed clear weather conditions. However, the Meteorological Center Shimla warns that rain and thunderstorms may continue until June 3.

Throughout Tuesday afternoon, Shimla, the capital city, experienced clear weather. However, around 2:30 pm, a brief drizzle occurred, followed by clearing skies. Similar drizzles were observed in Solan, Kangra, Keylong, Bilaspur, Una, Dalhousie, Narkanda, and Dhaulakuan. The maximum temperature recorded on Tuesday was six degrees below the normal average. Furthermore, widespread rainfall was reported across the state until late Monday night.

