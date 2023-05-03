Shimla: The construction of the PGI Satellite Centre in Una has received a significant boost as the Union Ministry of Forests, Environment and Climate Change has granted forest clearance for the project. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the development, stating that the state government had pursued the matter with the central government vigorously.

The PGI Satellite Centre in Una is a crucial development that will provide better healthcare services for the people of Una, Kangra, Hamirpur, and Bilaspur districts. Although the foundation stone for the project was laid in March 2018, construction work had not begun until now.

With the forest clearance in hand, the construction work will commence shortly. The CM Sukhu noted that the state government had been taking up forest clearance cases of various ambitious projects with the central government on a priority basis. To speed up the clearance process, the state government has decided to provide handholding to user agencies through a forest clearance consultant organization (FCCO).

The state government has been committed to providing the best healthcare facilities to the people of the state at their doorsteps. CM Sukhu emphasized that the state government had effectively taken up the issue of FCA and FRA clearance with the Supreme Court, resulting in the Apex Court removing the condition of prior permission.