Hamirpur: In a shocking case of cybercrime, a retired Himachal Administrative Services (HAS) officer from Hamirpur district was duped of Rs 73 lakh by fraudsters posing as officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The criminals manipulated the retired officer by claiming that his bank accounts were being used in terrorist activities and threatening legal action.

The victim lodged a complaint at the Cyber Crime Police Station, Central Range Mandi, stating that the ordeal began on September 4, when he received a call from an unknown number. The caller identified himself as a CBI officer and claimed that the officer’s bank accounts and credit cards were connected to terrorist activities in Hyderabad. He also mentioned that the Supreme Court had issued a 12-hour “digital arrest” warrant against him.

Under the pretense of national security and citing court orders, the fraudsters kept the retired officer under “digital house arrest” through continuous WhatsApp video calls, forbidding him from discussing the matter with anyone. The criminals orchestrated an elaborate drama, involving multiple video calls with fake senior CBI officials, further pressuring the officer.

During these calls, the officer was informed that all funds in his bank accounts would be investigated. He was coerced into depositing Rs 73 lakh into various accounts provided by the fraudsters, draining his savings and even breaking his fixed deposits. The money held by family members was also transferred to the accounts mentioned by the criminals.

The fraudsters falsely promised that the funds would be returned after a three-day investigation. On September 4 alone, Rs 47 lakh was transferred, with the total amount reaching Rs 73 lakh by September 12. The criminals threatened to investigate the officer’s land holdings as the scheme progressed, raising his suspicions. At this point, the officer contacted the Cyber Crime Police Station in Mandi.

Cyber Police Investigate, Rs 21 Lakh Recovered

ASP Manmohan Singh of the Cyber Crime Police Station, Madhya Range Mandi, confirmed that a case has been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Information Technology Act. Investigations have led to the freezing of Rs 21 lakh in bank accounts linked to the fraud. “This money will be returned to the complainant through the court process,” ASP Singh stated, urging the public not to fall prey to such schemes.

Police have warned citizens to be cautious when receiving calls claiming to be from government agencies, especially when threats or financial demands are involved. “Do not be intimidated by such fraudulent calls,” ASP Singh advised. “Report any suspicious activity immediately.”

In cases of online fraud, individuals can lodge complaints by calling the cyber helpline number 1930 or contacting the Cyber Crime Police Station Mandi at 01905-226900. Complaints can also be sent via email to pscyber-cr@hp.gov.in.

As cybercrime incidents increase across the country, the police continue to warn the public about sophisticated scams designed to exploit fear and confusion. The case serves as a reminder of the need for vigilance, particularly for those targeted with high-stakes threats.