Hamirpur – In an impressive feat, the Hamirpur Police have successfully solved an online fraud case, recovering Rs. 5.34 lakh for a resident of Galod in Himachal Pradesh within five days. The victim, Bal Chand Rajput, was deceived on July 24th by scammers posing as a Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) from Mumbai, who frightened him with false accusations of drug and hawala money involvement, as well as connections to terrorist activities.

The fraudsters crafted a convincing scheme that led the educated Bal Chand Rajput to believe their threats. In his panic, he broke his fixed deposit of Rs. 5.34 lakh and transferred the funds to the scammers’ account via cheque. It was only after realizing the possibility of fraud that Rajput reported the incident to the Hamirpur Police.

Upon receiving the complaint, Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh Thakur assigned the case to the Cyber Unit of Hamirpur. The team, consisting of ASI Ami Chand, Constable Deepak Kumar, and Rohin Sharma, acted swiftly. They uploaded the case details on the cyber portal, promptly freezing the accounts where the money had been transferred. Although the funds had already been moved to other accounts, the police managed to freeze all related accounts.

Within three days, the Cyber Unit presented a copy of the complaint to the court. Consequently, the court issued orders to release the frozen funds. On August 1st, the recovered money was returned to Bal Chand Rajput’s bank account through police intervention.

This case marks the first major success for the newly formed Cyber Unit of Hamirpur Police. Superintendent of Police Bhagat Singh commended the team’s excellent work, emphasizing the importance of vigilance and immediate reporting of cyber crimes.

Bal Chand Rajput expressed his gratitude, acknowledging the police’s prompt and effective response. “They were duped by showing them the fear of drugs, hawala, and underworld but due to the promptness of police they got their money back,” he stated.

This incident highlights the growing threat of cyber fraud and the crucial role of timely police intervention. The Hamirpur Police’s efficient handling of this case serves as a reminder for the public to remain cautious and report any suspicious activities immediately. By staying informed and vigilant, individuals can protect themselves from falling prey to cyber criminals.