Shimla – In a move toward modernising governance, Himachal Pradesh has introduced a fully digital land registration and transfer system, setting a new benchmark for administrative efficiency in India. The state government’s initiative allows citizens to handle land-related transactions from the comfort of their homes, eliminating the need for time-consuming visits to Patwaris or revenue offices.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the system is designed to streamline land registration and transfer processes through the innovative “My Deed” portal. This paperless platform incorporates digital signatures and video conferencing, ensuring a seamless and secure experience for users. “The state government has implemented rules to facilitate online land transfers, and soon, the entire process will be digitised,” Negi stated, emphasising the government’s commitment to embracing technology for public convenience.

The My Deed portal has already processed over 500 online registrations, marking a milestone in the state’s digital transformation. To ensure the system’s success, revenue officials, including Patwaris and Kanungos, have undergone specialised training to adapt to the new digital framework. This initiative not only simplifies the process for citizens but also reduces the administrative burden on revenue officials, allowing them to focus on core responsibilities without additional workload.

The system also enables residents to upload critical documents, such as annual averages and Jamabandi, directly to the portal, further reducing the need for in-person visits to Patwar Circles. However, the government has acknowledged challenges with internet connectivity in certain districts, where signal issues occasionally disrupt online registrations. To address this, the state has rectified connectivity problems in affected areas and is exploring satellite-based services as a reliable backup to ensure uninterrupted access.

“Himachal Pradesh is paving the way for a digital future in land management,” Negi added. “By leveraging technology, we are making governance more accessible, transparent, and efficient for our citizens.”

This system is expected to serve as a model for other states, showcasing how technology can simplify bureaucratic processes while enhancing public trust in governance.