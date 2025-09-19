Shimla: Himachal Pradesh is preparing to overhaul its decades-old land settlement system by adopting modern digital technology. The state government will introduce rover machines for land measurement, replacing the traditional chain-based method that has often led to disputes and prolonged delays.

Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi said the government is studying the satellite model already used by Kerala and will implement a similar system in Himachal. To take this initiative forward, a conclave of revenue officials from Himachal and other states, including Kerala, Haryana, Uttarakhand, and Jammu, will be held in Manali in October or early November.

At present, land settlement in Himachal is carried out once every 40 years, and compiling records can take up to seven years. Officials admit that using chains for measurement frequently sparks boundary disputes, keeping the Revenue Department occupied with conflict resolution. A pilot project attempted in Sirmaur earlier failed to materialise, prompting the government to now adopt the rover machine model.

Explaining the new method, officials said surveyors will place reflector rods at the corners of a plot, which will receive signals from a rover machine mounted on a stand. By rotating the rods and recording signals, the machine produces a precise digital map of the land. Details such as the village name, city, and Khasra number are entered into the device, ensuring accurate identification and demarcation of boundaries.

“This digital process will bring accuracy, transparency, and speed to land settlement,” said officials, adding that the rover machine eliminates errors and disputes linked with chain-based surveys.

With this upgrade, the Himachal government expects to streamline the settlement process, improve record-keeping, and reduce litigation, offering citizens reliable and timely land documents.