Horticulture Minister Announces Decentralised Infrastructure to Support Apple Growers

Shimla — In a bid to strengthen the apple economy and provide better storage options to fruit growers, Himachal Pradesh Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi on Wednesday announced that the government will promote the establishment of small Controlled Atmosphere (CA) stores at the village level.

Speaking at a review meeting with horticulture stakeholders to assess preparations for the upcoming apple season, the Minister said that the move aims to decentralise storage infrastructure, reduce post-harvest losses, and create employment in rural areas. “Village-level CA stores will not only enhance the shelf life of apples but also generate local jobs and cut down transportation burdens,” he said.

Unlike large centralised storage units that require high investment and complex logistics, these smaller units will be more accessible to growers and help them store their produce closer to orchards. The decentralised approach is expected to empower small and marginal farmers by improving their negotiating power in the market.

The Minister also stressed the need to install automatic grading and sorting machines in apple-growing regions to improve the quality and market value of Himachal apples. These upgrades will help increase the global competitiveness of the state’s produce.

The meeting also addressed broader issues facing apple growers. Two sub-committees will be formed — one to ensure strict enforcement of the APMC Act, 2005, and another to explore long-term reforms such as creating a Special Investigation Team (SIT), enhancing productivity, promoting nursery development, and resolving stakeholder concerns.

To protect growers from market manipulation, the Minister announced that the state will not issue estimated apple box figures this year. Instead, from the next season, scientific methodologies will be used to forecast production more accurately.

Additionally, all apple traders will be required to display their licenses prominently in the market yards. Any trader found violating the norms will face penalties. The Minister also ordered that apples be sold only in standard 22 kg universal cartons. Overloaded cartons will be confiscated, and fines imposed.

Growers were encouraged to form cooperative societies based on successful European models to strengthen collective bargaining and gain better access to national and international markets.

Horticulture representatives also voiced concern over the recent reduction in import duties on apples, warning that cheaper imports could harm domestic growers. They urged the state government to raise the issue with the Centre.