The Revenue Department has flagged large-scale misuse and underutilisation of government assets in Himachal Pradesh after it emerged that around 1,000 government buildings across the state are lying vacant while several departments continue to operate from rented premises.

The issue came up during a meeting of a cabinet sub-committee held at the state secretariat on Tuesday, which was presided over by Revenue Minister Jagat Singh Negi. The minister expressed serious concern over the situation, saying that the practice of running offices from private rented buildings despite the availability of government-owned infrastructure was causing an avoidable financial burden on the state exchequer.

Officials informed the sub-committee that many departments in districts and sub-divisions have their own office buildings, but several of these are either lying unused or have not been occupied due to lack of maintenance and basic facilities. At the same time, these departments are paying substantial rent for private premises, leading to wastage of public money amounting to crores of rupees every year.

The Revenue Minister said such practices go against fiscal discipline, especially at a time when the state is facing financial constraints. He directed officials to immediately identify vacant government buildings and assess the scope for shifting offices operating from rented accommodations.

Negi instructed departments to prepare a detailed, department-wise inventory of vacant government buildings and submit a time-bound action plan for relocating offices in a phased manner. He also said that where buildings require repairs or essential amenities, necessary budget provisions should be made on priority to make them functional.

The minister stressed that optimal use of government assets is necessary to curb unnecessary expenditure and ensure efficient governance. He said the Revenue Department would closely monitor the implementation of the directions and ensure that rent-related expenses are reduced at the earliest.