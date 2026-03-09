Revenue and Horticulture Minister Jagat Singh Negi has directed revenue officials to clear long-pending land lease and mutation cases in Kumarsain and Kotgarh within one month. The directions were issued during a meeting with revenue officers to review various land-related matters affecting residents of the area.

The minister said that under different land allotment schemes, leases were granted to several people in Kumarsain and Kotgarh nearly five decades ago. However, many of these cases remain incomplete as the mutation process—transfer of ownership in revenue records—has not been carried out so far.

In some other cases, he said, the leases were approved and the premium (nazrana) was also deposited by the beneficiaries, but the formal lease documents were never issued. As a result, many residents have been facing difficulties in establishing clear ownership of their land.

Negi said the issue was brought to his notice by people from the two areas. Taking serious note of the delays, he instructed revenue officers to dispose of all pending cases within a month and submit a progress report on the action taken.

He also directed the department to launch a special drive to resolve these matters and ensure strict compliance with the instructions so that residents do not continue to suffer due to administrative delays.

Later, a delegation from Kumarsain and Kotgarh met the minister and thanked him for giving priority to their concerns and taking steps to address the long-pending issue.