Rs 29 crore robotic system installed; hospital to offer advanced treatment with shorter recovery times

Shimla – The Atal Institute of Super Specialities (AIMSS), Chamiyana, is set to become Himachal Pradesh’s first government hospital to offer high-end robotic-assisted surgeries, bringing it on par with premier institutions like AIIMS, New Delhi. The move marks a transformative step in the state’s public healthcare sector.

A state-of-the-art robotic surgical system worth ₹29 crore has already been installed at AIMSS, and preparations for its clinical launch are complete. The introduction of robotic surgery will enhance surgical precision, reduce recovery time for patients, and help address the backlog of critical cases awaiting treatment.

According to a spokesperson from the Health Department, the technology will enable doctors to perform procedures with greater flexibility and control, especially in complex cases. “This is a major advancement for government healthcare in the state,” the official said.

In addition to robotic surgery, the AIMSS is undergoing extensive modernisation with medical equipment worth ₹42 crore being installed. This includes high-end machines for departments such as:

Urology and renal transplant

Cardiac anesthesia

Gastrointestinal and plastic surgery

Cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS)

Cardiology, pediatric surgery, and neurosurgery

These departments are being upgraded to offer world-class facilities and cater to a wide range of critical and specialised medical needs.

With the launch of robotic surgeries and investment in advanced technologies, AIMSS Shimla is expected to emerge as a model government-run super-speciality hospital in North India.