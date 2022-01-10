The residents of Shimla have woken up to a fascinating view of snow in the city. This is the first heavy snowfall of the season in Shimla and the higher hills of the state. Locals and tourists have started thronging to The Ridge and Mall Road to enjoy.

For the last two days, Shimla and the higher hills of the state have experienced a fresh spell of snowfall. As many as 557 roads were blocked, including 209 in Shimla, 181 in Lahaul and Spiti, 46 in Chamba, 42 in Mandi, 38 in Kinnaur, 31 in Kullu and 10 in Sirmaur district.

Fresh snowfall has also disrupted water supply in many regions and also snapped power supply in many villages.