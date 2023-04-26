Shimla: The State Government is enhancing the Mukhya Mantri Seva Sankalp Helpline-1100 to make it more accessible and efficient for citizens. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the IT department to develop a WhatsApp Chatbot for the Helpline, enabling citizens to register complaints, access real-time updates, provide feedback, and get information about government schemes in both Hindi and English languages.

The Government is also integrating the Helplines of all departments, except for emergency services, to provide a single point of contact for citizens. In addition, the Helpline will be used to monitor stray cattle with the help of a mobile application that allows users to take photos and provide location information. This information will be shared with local authorities to take appropriate action.

The initiatives reflect the Government’s commitment to improving services for citizens and addressing important issues. By leveraging technology and integrating Helplines, the Government aims to provide efficient and accessible services, taking a proactive approach to problem-solving and service delivery.