MoU signed to explore floating solar power plants in reservoirs. Partnership to focus on green hydrogen, compressed biogas, geothermal and wind energy

Shimla: The Government of Himachal Pradesh and Oil India Limited (OIL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to establish a framework for cooperation in developing and harnessing new and renewable energy sources (NRES) in the State. As part of the agreement, OIL will explore the possibilities of setting up floating solar power plants in various water reservoirs in the State, besides establishing ground-mounted solar power projects.

The collaboration will focus on developing various NRES technologies, including solar energy, green hydrogen, compressed biogas, geothermal energy, and wind energy. The partnership will also facilitate the setting up of new projects in the State, which will create job opportunities and contribute to the overall economic growth of the region.

The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, expressed his optimism about the collaboration and said that the signing of the MoU was a significant step towards promoting sustainable development in Himachal Pradesh and achieving the goal of making it the first Green Energy State of the country.

With the convergence of strengths between the Government of Himachal Pradesh and Oil India Limited, this collaboration can create new avenues for the growth and progress of the state. The partnership will help in deploying new and innovative renewable energy technologies in the state, promote research and development and create a sustainable and resilient energy system.