Shimla: The SJVN has successfully achieved its ambitious Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) target for the fiscal year 2022-23. With ₹8,240 crores, the company has surpassed the target of ₹8,000 crores assigned by the Ministry of Power, Govt. of India.

CMD SJVN Nand Lal Sharma apprised that the CAPEX target of ₹8,000 crores was the third highest amongst power CPSEs for FY 2022-23. The year-over-year growth is 58 per cent as compared to the previous fiscal year. In the last six years, the company has experienced a 65 per cent Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR).

The hydro projects being implemented in India and abroad have registered an expenditure jump of 30 per cent from last financial year. Renewable projects of the company have witnessed a massive surge of 548 per cent in CAPEX as compared to FY 2021-22. Riding high on this achievement, the company is now set to achieve the gigantic CAPEX target of Rs 10,000 crores for FY 2023-24.

SJVN has continued its exemplary performance in power generation and has achieved 9335 million units from all its power stations in FY 2022-23 surpassing the previous year’s generation. Also, 1500 NJHPS has achieved its all-time high Plant Availability factor of 106.653 per cent since commissioning.