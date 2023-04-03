Shimla: The Economic Intelligence Unit of the Excise Department has detected four fake firms. These fake firms are owned by three individuals belonging to the State of Gujarat as per Aadhar details.

The excise department revealed that these three individuals had applied for 184 registrations across the country out of which only 31 got approved. Ten registrations were applied by them in the State of Himachal Pradesh. While all the registrations applied to the State Department were rejected, however, these persons were successful in getting four registrations approved from the Central GST Authorities in Himachal Pradesh.

Commissioner, Excise, Yunus informed that after a detailed analysis of the data of these firms, it was observed that these firms were making suspicious transactions. Enquiries were conducted about addresses disclosed by these firms for conducting business in the State and none of these firms was found to exist.

These individuals have disclosed a business of Rs. 167 crore and have passed on fake Input tax credits of Rs. 27 crore across India. In the State of Himachal, they have disclosed a turnover of Rs. 56 crores and have passed on fake Input Tax Credit of Rs. 9.43 crore, Yunus said.

The State Department has taken up the matter with Central Authorities in view of the fact that the firms are under Central Jurisdiction and their network is spread across the country.