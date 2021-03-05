Shimla: The Himachal Pradesh Housing and Urban Development Authority (HIMUDA) has invited applications for the sale of its newly-constructed houses, flats and plots at various places in the state.

The properties are located at Jarja (Nahan), Hamirpur, Nalagarh, Parwanoo, Dehra, Chamba, Basal (Solan), Bajaura (Kullu), Una and Rampur.

The last date for the receipt of applications along with the earnest money is March 31. A draw of lots will be held at the head office of Himuda at Nigam Vihar in Shimla on April 8.

The applicants, who are already registered with HIMUDA through a demand survey during 2010 and 2011, will be given preference in allotments of plots and houses.

For any query interested can contact on HIMUDA’s official numbers 0177-2623790 or 2623860.

HIMUDA application for applying for flats, plots and houses