Shimla is gearing up for the upcoming Municipal Corporation elections. As the political landscape heats up, an analysis of the affidavits filed by the candidates has revealed some intriguing trends. Among the candidates vying for seats in the Shimla Municipal Corporation, a staggering 22 are millionaires, while 12 candidates have criminal cases registered against them.

The wealth disparity among the candidates is evident in the assets declared in their affidavits. Congress candidate Simmi Nanda, who is contesting from Nabha, tops the list with declared assets worth Rs 8.50 crore, followed closely by Umang Banga from Lower Bazar with Rs 7 crores. Deepak Rohal from Patyog comes in third with assets worth Rs 5.5 crores. Other candidates from various parties and independent candidates also have substantial assets ranging from Rs 1 crore to Rs 3 crore, making it clear that the Municipal Corporation Shimla is set to be dominated by millionaires.

However, not all candidates have vast wealth. Some candidates, such as Amit Kumar from Krishna Nagar who is contesting on the CPI (M) ticket, have zero cash in hand. Virendra Thakur from Summerhill ward and Aarti Sharma, an independent candidate from Kanlog ward, also have no money in their bank accounts.

In addition to the wealth disparities, the criminal backgrounds of some candidates have come under scrutiny. Out of the 22 millionaires contesting the elections, 12 candidates have criminal cases registered against them. Shockingly, two of these cases involve murder charges. Other serious charges include treason, molestation, and criminal threats. Six candidates are also facing charges of molesting women, committing obscene acts, and making criminal threats.

The analysis of the affidavits also revealed that 57 candidates have no cases or liabilities against them, while 45 candidates have bank loans. It has also come to light that some candidates have properties in Punjab, Chandigarh, Mohali, and Haryana, indicating their diverse interests beyond Shimla.