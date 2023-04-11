Mandi: In the midst of a growing drug crisis in Himachal Pradesh, Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has called on citizens to take a united stance against drug abuse. During his recent visit to the Raghunath Ka Padhar de-addiction center in Mandi, the Governor emphasized that it is our collective responsibility to aggressively combat drug addiction in order to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state.

While interacting with patients at the de-addiction center, Governor Shukla expressed concern about privately run de-addiction centers and directed the Deputy Commissioner to keep a watchful eye on such facilities. The Governor also visited the zonal hospital in Mandi, where he inquired about the well-being of patients in the Intensive Care Unit, Causality OPD, and HANS Renal Care Center.

The problem of drug abuse has been a growing concern in Himachal Pradesh, particularly among youth. With increasing drug addiction rates, the state government has been working comprehensively to combat the issue. However, there is still a need for greater public awareness and involvement to tackle the problem at its root.

According to recent reports, the easy availability of drugs in the state has resulted in a significant rise in drug addiction, leading to health problems, crime, and social issues. It is important for citizens to recognize the gravity of the situation and take active measures to help eradicate the issue.

Governor Shukla’s visit to the de-addiction center and hospital is an encouraging step towards raising awareness and building momentum to tackle drug abuse in Himachal Pradesh. With the support of the community, it is possible to make Himachal Pradesh a drug-free state and prevent future generations from falling into the cycle of addiction.