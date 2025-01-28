Una – A wedding procession in the Haroli area of the Una district ended in chaos when the groom and his family arrived at a village only to discover that there was no bride. The unexpected turn of events left the groom’s 90-member entourage shocked and humiliated.

The marriage had been arranged by a woman who is also a relative of the groom. Upon arrival, the woman claimed that the bride had consumed poison and was admitted to a hospital in Punjab. She left for the hospital with a few relatives, leaving the wedding party and villagers in confusion.

The villagers, who were equally stunned by the sudden commotion, exposed the woman’s claims. The Panchayat Pradhan stated that no wedding was scheduled in the village and that no girl matched the photo being circulated by the woman.

The groom’s family, after spending lakhs of rupees on the event, was forced to return empty-handed. To maintain order, the Panchayat called the police. Police have been deployed to ensure peace and prevent any escalation.

The bizarre incident has raised questions about the role of the woman who arranged the marriage, with investigations now underway. The fiasco has left both the wedding party and the villagers bewildered, making this one of the most unusual wedding stories in the region.