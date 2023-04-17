Rampur: A tragic incident of drowning in the Sutlej River has claimed the lives of two young individuals, one from Hyderabad and the other a local resident, under the Bro police station. The local youth’s body has been recovered, while the search for the body of the Hyderabad youth is still ongoing. The incident occurred when the couple was sitting on a rock by the riverbank and the woman slipped and fell into the river. Her husband, in a bid to save her, also jumped in but unfortunately drowned.

According to the police, the couple had been residing in Bro for the past week and often sat by the riverbank in the evenings. While splashing in the river, some local youths noticed the couple’s distress and entered the water to help. They managed to save the woman, but sadly, the husband and a local youth named Sunil lost their lives in the incident.

The police team and NDRF carried out a search operation for the missing husband, covering areas from Bro to Skull Bridge and Wazir Bawdi, but the search was unsuccessful. Meanwhile, the local youth’s body has been handed over to his family after the post-mortem.

SP Sakshi Verma confirmed the tragic incident and urged the public to exercise caution while near water bodies and take necessary precautions to prevent such incidents from happening in the future.

This incident serves as a reminder to everyone to be vigilant and mindful of the risks associated with water bodies. It is important to exercise caution and safety measures when engaging in water-related activities to prevent accidents and tragedies like this.