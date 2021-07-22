Shimla: Providing relief to the next of the kin of the two deceased frontline health workers, who lost their lives due to Covid-19 in Shimla district, while fighting pandemic, the centre has released Rs 50 lakh each under Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP).

Indira Gandi Medical College (IGMC) Senior Medical Superintendent Dr Janak Raj informed that Rs 50 lakh each, released under PMGKP

in favour of dependents of Covid Warriors Prem Lata, midwife posted at PHC Mandal, Jubbal Kotkhai Block and Dropta Dogra, Staff Nurse, IGMC.

Both had expired following COVID infection, he added.

The central government’s PMGKP insurance scheme aims to provide cover of Rs 50 lakh for fatalities of health workers engaged in treatment of Covid-19 patients across the country.

The insurance scheme was initially implemented for 90 days from March 30,2020 to provide an insurance cover of Rs 50 lakh and was extended four times, the last time it was extended on 20 April 2021 for another one year.