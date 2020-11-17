Narag/Rajgarh: Sirmour Police has solved the attempted theft case of the chest of UCO Bank, Narag. Police claimed that five persons were involved in the theft case and all accused have been arrested.

Accused are involved in serious crimes in Himachal and Haryana, police said.

Police of district Sirmour has successfully worked out the case of attempted theft from the chest of UCO Bank, Narag, Teh. Pachhad (Sirmour) and police arrested all five accused involved in the case. Accused are involved in serious crimes in HP & Haryana. — Himachal Pradesh Police (@himachalpolice) November 17, 2020

Few days back, an unsuccessful attempt was made to loot cash from the Narag branch of UCO bank in Sirmaur district. Police, after verifying CCTV footage obtained from the nearby shops, claimed of four miscreants broke open the main door of the bank in the night and unsuccessfully tried to open the bank’s safe.