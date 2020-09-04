Shimla: Irrigation and Public Health Minister Mahender Singh Thakur has tested Coronavirus positive. He had returned from the Delhi on August 22 after meeting national BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda.

After feeling unease, he visited IGMC Shimla, where he was tested positive form the virus. He is in home isolation here since his health parameters are normal.

कोरोना के शुरुआती लक्षण दिखने पर मैंने टेस्ट करवाया था और रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आई है।



मेरा विनम्र आग्रह है कि जो भी लोग कुछ दिनों में मेरे संपर्क में आए हैं, कृपया स्वयं को आइसोलेट कर अपनी जांच करवा लें। — Thakur Mahender Singh (@MahenderSTBJP) September 3, 2020

Mahender Singh Thakur is the second minister after Power Minister Sukh Ram Chaudhary, who had tested positive. Doon legislature Paramit Singh Pammi from Doon was also tested positive.

Now the health authorities and the district administration have a tedious task of tracking the contacts of the minister, who had travelled to Mandi and Shimla. Minister has also requested, who had came in his contact to get tested.

Mahender Singh Thakur had also attended office in the State Secretariat after his return from Delhi.